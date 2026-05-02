Bhooth Bangla Box Office Day 15: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs. 200 Cr Worldwide
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla continues its theatrical run with steady numbers, crossing ₹200 crore worldwide. However, fresh releases have started affecting its momentum at the box office
Strong Two-Week Run with ₹200 Cr Milestone
Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has maintained a solid performance over its first two weeks. The film collected ₹84.40 crore in Week 1 and ₹43.75 crore in Week 2, taking its India net total to ₹132.65 crore. Globally, it has crossed ₹211.05 crore, with ₹53.50 crore coming from overseas markets. Its early momentum, especially crossing ₹100 crore worldwide in just four days, set the tone for a successful run.
Day 15 Sees Mild Growth but Overall Dip Trend
On Day 15, the film earned ₹4.50 crore in India, showing a 28.6% jump compared to Day 14’s ₹3.50 crore. Despite this single-day growth, the broader trend indicates a slowdown, largely due to reduced footfall over the weekend. The film’s India gross now stands at ₹157.55 crore, suggesting it is holding steady but no longer dominating as it did in its opening phase.
New Releases Intensify Box Office Competition
The film is now facing strong competition from multiple new releases. These include Raja Shivaji starring Riteish Deshmukh, alongside Ek Din featuring Junaid Khan and Sai Pallavi. Internationally, high-profile films like Michael and The Devil Wears Prada 2 are also drawing audiences. This crowded landscape is gradually impacting Bhooth Bangla’s box office dominance.
ALSO READ: Raja Shivaji Box Office Collection Day 1: Ritesh Deshmukh, Salman Khan Starrer Earns THIS Much
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