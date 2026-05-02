Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan, has maintained a solid performance over its first two weeks. The film collected ₹84.40 crore in Week 1 and ₹43.75 crore in Week 2, taking its India net total to ₹132.65 crore. Globally, it has crossed ₹211.05 crore, with ₹53.50 crore coming from overseas markets. Its early momentum, especially crossing ₹100 crore worldwide in just four days, set the tone for a successful run.