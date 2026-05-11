Directed by Priyadarshan, the film blends horror, comedy and mystery in a style that has connected well with family audiences. Akshay Kumar plays dual roles, adding to the entertainment factor. The movie also features Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Mithila Palkar and the late Asrani in important roles. Released on April 17, 2026, the film crossed the Rs 100 crore worldwide mark within four days and has remained steady ever since.