Let's take a look at the film's collection figures for the last five days. It earned ₹5.75 crore on its 8th day, ₹10.75 crore on the 9th, and ₹12.50 crore on the 10th day. On the 11th day, the film made ₹3.50 crore, and on the 12th day, it collected ₹4.35 crore.