Bhooth Bangla showed impressive momentum in its second weekend. After earning Rs 5.75 crore on Day 8 (Friday), the film jumped to Rs 10.75 crore on Saturday and further climbed to Rs 12.50 crore on Sunday.

This consistent rise highlights positive word-of-mouth and strong audience turnout, especially over the weekend. The film’s total India net collection now stands at Rs 113.40 crore.