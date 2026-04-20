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Bhooth Bangla Actor Akshay Kumar's Low Budget Blockbusters: Airlift to Rustom; Check List Here
Akshay Kumar is in the news for his latest film, 'Bhooth Bangla'. The horror-comedy, directed by Priyadarshan, is doing pretty well at the box office. This got us thinking about Akshay's other low-budget movies that completely rocked the box office
Airlift
Rustom
Akshay Kumar and Ileana D'Cruz's 2016 film 'Rustom' was a huge favourite with audiences. The makers produced the film on a budget of ₹50 crore, and it collected a solid ₹216 crore.
Toilet Ek Premkatha
Pad Man
Kesari
Mission Mangal
The film 'Mission Mangal' released in 2019 and was a huge blast at the box office. The makers produced this film on a tight budget of ₹32 crore, and it earned ₹290 crore. The movie featured Akshay Kumar alongside Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, and Taapsee Pannu.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Actor Akshay Kumar's Most Lucky Actress Katrina Kaif: Box Office Report of 7 Movies
Good Newwz
Akshay Kumar and Kareena Kapoor's 2019 film 'Good Newwz' was made on a budget of ₹70 crore. The movie earned a massive amount at the box office, doing business of ₹318 crore.
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