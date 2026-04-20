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Bhooth Bangla Actor Akshay Kumar's Most Lucky Actress Katrina Kaif: Box Office Report of 7 Movies
Bhooth Bangla Actor Akshay Kumar is making headlines. While he has paired up with many actresses, his on-screen chemistry with Katrina Kaif has been something else. We take a look at the 7 films they did together
Namastey London
Singh Is Kinng
Anees Bazmee directed this 2008 action-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif. The cast also included Om Puri, Ranvir Shorey, Neha Dhupia, Javed Jaffrey, Sonu Sood, and Sudhanshu Pandey. Made on a budget of ₹30 crore, the film raked in ₹136 crore and was a superhit.
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Humko Deewana Kar Gaye
De Dana Dan
Tees Maar Khan
Sooryavanshi
This 2021 action drama brought Akshay and Katrina back together. The film featured cameos from Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh and a strong supporting cast including Jackie Shroff and Gulshan Grover. Made on a huge budget of ₹160 crore, it earned ₹294.91 crore and was a certified hit.
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