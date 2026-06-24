Rajinikanth's upcoming film, previously Thalaivar 173, has been titled 'Dharman'. Produced by Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films, the first-look poster reveals Rajinikanth in a 'Deadly Doctor' avatar, holding a scalpel with blood-stained hands.

The makers of Rajinikanth's upcoming film, previously known as Thalaivar 173, have officially revealed its title as 'Dharman'. The announcement has generated strong excitement among fans eagerly awaiting updates on the Superstar's next project.

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'Dharman' First-Look Poster

Kamal Haasan's Raaj Kamal Films International dropped the first-look poster for Rajinikanth's much-awaited film 'Dharman - The Deadly Doctor'. The poster introduces Rajinikanth in a doctor avatar. He is holding a scalpel in his blood-stained hands. The smirk, signature sunglasses and the operating theatre backdrop hint at a character who could be carrying both authority and mystery.

Check out View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raaj Kamal Films International (@rkfioffl)

While the makers are keeping most details about the film under wraps, the poster has created an anticipation.

About Rajinikanth

Rajinikanth, affectionately known as "Thalaiva" (leader) by his legion of fans, remains one of the most revered and influential figures in Indian cinema. With a career spanning over four decades, he has starred in numerous films across languages, including Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and English.

Rajinikanth's influence extends beyond his on-screen roles. With films spanning a wide range of genres and languages, his journey through the film industry has left an indelible mark.

Rajinikanth's Recent Work

Rajinikanth was seen in the action thriller 'Coolie'. The film was helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Set against the gritty backdrop of the Visakhapatnam docks, Coolie follows Deva, a former coolie turned rebel who uncovers a deadly smuggling syndicate while investigating his best friend's suspicious death. (ANI)