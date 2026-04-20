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Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Akshay Kumar Film Sees Massive Jump; Collects THIS Much
Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 3: Bhooth Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar and Wamiqa Gabbi, has made a strong start at the box office, showing impressive growth over its opening weekend and setting up a solid theatrical run
Strong Opening and Weekend Growth
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla began its journey with Rs 3.50 crore from paid previews, followed by a decent Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1. The real momentum came on Day 2, when the film jumped by over 55% to collect around Rs 19 crore.
This pushed its domestic net total to approximately Rs 35 crore within just two days, while the gross collection in India reached about Rs 42 crore—signaling a positive word-of-mouth effect and strong audience turnout.
Impressive Worldwide Numbers and Rising Trend
The film didn’t just perform well domestically—it also showed solid overseas traction. With around Rs 18.50 crore gross from international markets, the worldwide total climbed to roughly Rs 60.50 crore in just two days.
Early estimates suggest that the film continued its upward trend on Day 3, nearing the Rs 100 crore mark globally with a strong opening weekend total of about Rs 95 crore. This positions Bhooth Bangla as one of the stronger performers in the horror-comedy space in recent times.
ALSO READ: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Ranveer Singh Film Slows as Bhooth Bangla Dominates; Check
Nostalgia, Star Power, and Box Office Clash
The film marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan after years, a collaboration known for hits like Hera Pheri and Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Backed by a strong ensemble including Tabu, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav, the film benefits from both nostalgia and comic timing.
Despite competition from films like Dhurandhar 2 starring Ranveer Singh, the horror-comedy has managed to carve its own space. Interestingly, Akshay also praised co-star Wamiqa Gabbi, highlighting her screen presence and individuality.
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