Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla began its journey with Rs 3.50 crore from paid previews, followed by a decent Rs 12.25 crore on Day 1. The real momentum came on Day 2, when the film jumped by over 55% to collect around Rs 19 crore.

This pushed its domestic net total to approximately Rs 35 crore within just two days, while the gross collection in India reached about Rs 42 crore—signaling a positive word-of-mouth effect and strong audience turnout.