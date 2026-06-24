Zendaya shared a rare intimate photo with husband Tom Holland from their 'Spider-Man: Brand New Day' press tour in Rome, thrilling fans. This comes after Holland confirmed the couple had secretly married, debunking fake AI-generated wedding photos.

Actress Zendaya gave fans a rare glimpse into her relationship with husband Tom Holland, sharing an intimate photo from their ongoing "Spider-Man: Brand New Day" press tour in Rome, according to People.

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Intimate Glimpse from Rome Press Tour

Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old actress posted a series of pictures from the Italian leg of the tour. "Just jumping on to say hi from our stop in Rome @spidermanmovie," she captioned the post.

While most of the photos showed Zendaya posing in a red and blue sparkly Spider-Man-themed outfit, one image stood out to fans, a selfie showing Holland, 30, leaning in to kiss the top of her head as she smiled for the camera.

The rare display of affection drew an enthusiastic response in the comments section, with one fan writing, "THE LAST PIC!!!! I JUST GASPED!!!!" Another commented, "here for the last slide," while a third user expressed excitement over the same photo.

Holland followed up shortly after with his own post from the Rome stop, sharing a black-and-white photo of the couple holding hands and laughing on a rooftop. "Nowhere quite like Rome. I absolutely love it here. Spider-Man Brand New Day in theatres 29 July," he wrote, according to People.

Holland Confirms Secret Marriage

Zendaya and Holland, who met on the set of "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017, have largely kept their relationship private over the years. However, the actor confirmed earlier this month that the couple had secretly married, ending months of speculation.

The confirmation came during an interview with Esquire, in which Holland discussed fake AI-generated wedding photos that had circulated online showing him and Zendaya at a wedding in Lake Como, Italy. Holland revealed that the images had even fooled his own grandmother, who believed she had been left off the guest list, according to People.

When Esquire asked whether he had needed to reassure other family members who saw the fabricated photos, Holland said, "No, because they were all there." Pressed for more details about the actual wedding, he kept things brief: "That's all you'll get on that."

Holland's remarks followed comments made in March by Zendaya's longtime stylist, Law Roach, who had told fans, "The wedding has already happened. You missed it," according to People.

Juggling Promotional Duties

The couple are currently juggling promotional duties for two major summer releases, Christopher Nolan's "The Odyssey" and "Spider-Man: Brand New Day."

As part of the "Spider-Man" press tour, Holland and Zendaya have already made joint appearances in Berlin, Amsterdam and Madrid, ahead of the film's July 29 theatrical release, according to People. (ANI)