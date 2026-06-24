Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are back for 'Practical Magic 2', sharing behind-the-scenes photos from the sequel's set. Reprising their roles as the Owens sisters, they are joined by new cast members Maisie Williams and Joey King.

Witches Are Back: Kidman and Bullock Share BTS Glimpses

Actresses Nicole Kidman and Sandra Bullock are bringing the magic back, sharing behind-the-scenes glimpses from the sets of 'Practical Magic 2', the much-awaited sequel to the 1998 fantasy film, according to People.

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The actors, 59 and 61 respectively, shared photos taken during filming for the project, in which they reprise their roles as spooky sisters Sally and Gillian Owens. Kidman posted a photo on her Instagram Stories of herself on set holding a black cat, while Bullock shared an image of her character Sally alongside co-stars Maisie Williams and Joey King, who are new additions to the cast. "Get ready," Bullock captioned her post, hinting at the film's September 11 release date.

New Cast and Plot Details

Meanwhile, "Game of Thrones" star Williams, 29, posted an image to her own Instagram Stories showing a rainbow over the set, which has predominantly been filmed in England. Williams also shared a photo of a spread of sweet treats from the set, according to People.

The trailer for the film, which arrives 28 years after the original, was released in April. "Practical Magic 2" follows siblings Sally (Bullock) and Gillian (Kidman) as their quiet New England town is shaken up by the arrival of a mysterious figure, played by actor Lee Pace. While Warner Bros. has not released a full synopsis, the studio teased, "The magic returns."

Production and Returning Cast

Kidman first revealed that a sequel to "Practical Magic" was in the works during a June 2024 interview with People, noting that she and Bullock "found a way in" to returning to the world of the original film. The duo later gave fans a preview of the project at CinemaCon in Las Vegas that same month, where they announced, "The witches are back!"

The sequel is co-written by original screenwriter Akiva Goldsman and "Succession" writer Georgia Pritchett, with both Bullock and Kidman also serving as producers. The original cast is joined by King, who plays Sally's daughter, along with Williams, Xolo Mariduena and Solly McLeod. Stockard Channing and Dianne Wiest are also set to reprise their roles as the Owens sisters' eccentric aunts, according to People.

'Legends' on Set

In an exclusive interview with People earlier this month, Mariduena praised Kidman and Bullock as "legends," noting that they led "by example" on set.

"The chemistry that the whole cast has, I wanted to bottle it up and hold it forever. Everyone was so kind," he said, adding, "I can't wait for people to see it," and noting that he "loved" the original film. 'Practical Magic 2' is set to premiere in theatres on September 11. (ANI)