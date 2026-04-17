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Bhooth Bangla Actor Akshay Kumar Last 5 Films Box Office Report Card: Housefull 5 to Kesari; Check Here
Akshay Kumar starrer Bhooth Bangla has hit the theatres this Friday, the buzz is just massive. The hit jodi of director Priyadarshan and Akshay is making a comeback after a long gap of 14 years. This horror-comedy is made on a budget of ₹120 crore
A look at Akshay Kumar's last 5 films
The film Khel Khel Mein
'Khel Khel Mein' was a 2024 Hindi comedy-drama written and directed by Mudassar Aziz. The film starred Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Vaani Kapoor, Ammy Virk, Aditya Seal, Pragya Jaiswal, and Fardeen Khan in lead roles. It turned out to be a disaster at the box office. Made on a budget of ₹100 crore, the movie only managed to earn ₹56.78 crore.
The film Sky Force
The film Kesari Chapter 2
The film Housefull 5
The film Jolly LLB 3
About the film Bhooth Bangla
In the film 'Bhooth Bangla', Akshay Kumar shares the screen with Vaamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Asrani, Rajesh Sharma, and Jisshu Sengupta in lead roles. Akshay Kumar, Ekta Kapoor, and Shobha Kapoor have produced the film under their banners Balaji Motion Pictures and Cape of Good Films. The film's runtime is 174 minutes and 57 seconds, which is about 2 hours and 54 minutes long.
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