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The film Sky Force

'Sky Force', released in 2025, was a war drama film. The story was based on India's first air strike on Pakistan's Sargodha airbase during the 1965 Indo-Pak war. The movie featured Akshay Kumar and Veer Pahariya, along with Sara Ali Khan and Nimrat Kaur in lead roles. Directors Abhishek Anil Kapoor and Sandeep Kevalani made the film on a ₹160 crore budget, and it earned ₹168.88 crore. The film was declared an average performer.