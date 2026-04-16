Bhooth Bangla has made headlines not just for its cast but also for the salaries involved. Akshay Kumar, the film’s top earner, reportedly charged Rs 50 crore—significantly lower than his Rs 70 crore fee for Jolly LLB 3, marking a 28.5% pay cut.

Tabu also reduced her fee by around 16%, taking home Rs 2.5 crore compared to her previous Rs 3 crore for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha. Meanwhile, Wamiqa Gabbi earned Rs 3 crore, while veteran Paresh Rawal charged Rs 2 crore. Rajpal Yadav reportedly received between Rs 1–1.5 crore, and Jisshu Sengupta was paid Rs 1 crore.