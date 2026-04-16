The journey began with Hera Pheri (2000), starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan. Though it earned a modest Rs 12.35 crore at the time, the film went on to achieve cult status through television reruns and word of mouth.

They followed it up with Garam Masala (2005), which collected Rs 29.02 crore, marking a clear rise in their commercial appeal. By this point, the duo had firmly established their knack for slapstick comedy mixed with strong character-driven humour.