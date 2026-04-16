Akshay Kumar, Priyadarshan Box Office Collection Before Bhooth Bangla; Read On
Before Bhooth Bangla hits screens, here’s a quick look at how Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s iconic collaborations have performed at the box office over the years, shaping one of Bollywood’s most loved comedy duos
A Cult Start That Grew Over Time
The journey began with Hera Pheri (2000), starring Akshay Kumar and directed by Priyadarshan. Though it earned a modest Rs 12.35 crore at the time, the film went on to achieve cult status through television reruns and word of mouth.
They followed it up with Garam Masala (2005), which collected Rs 29.02 crore, marking a clear rise in their commercial appeal. By this point, the duo had firmly established their knack for slapstick comedy mixed with strong character-driven humour.
Peak Box Office Phase with Comedy Hits
The mid-2000s proved to be their strongest phase. Films like Bhagam Bhag (2006) brought in Rs 40.25 crore, while Bhool Bhulaiyaa (2007) emerged as one of their biggest successes with Rs 49.11 crore.
Their momentum continued with De Dana Dan (2009), earning Rs 48.08 crore. These films not only performed well financially but also became widely popular among audiences, thanks to their chaotic storytelling, ensemble casts, and memorable comic timing.
Slight Dip Before a New Chapter Begins
Khatta Meetha (2010) collected Rs 38.67 crore, which was slightly lower compared to their previous hits but still respectable. After this, the duo took a long break from collaborating.
Now, with Bhooth Bangla, they reunite after years, bringing back their signature mix of humour and confusion. The film features a strong ensemble cast including Tabu, Paresh Rawal and Wamiqa Gabbi, and is expected to tap into nostalgia while offering a fresh storyline.
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