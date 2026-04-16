Bhoot Bangla Advance Booking Report Day 1: Check Akshay Kumar's Movie Prediction
Bhoot Bangla Advance Booking Day 1: You can catch paid previews tonight (April 16) from 9 PM of Akshay Kumar starrer. With advance bookings going strong, let's check out how many tickets have been sold for day 1 and what earnings look like
How many tickets sold for 'Bhoot Bangla's' first day?
What are the advance booking earnings for the film?
The same report states that 'Bhoot Bangla' has earned around ₹91.62 lakh from advance bookings. This is based on an average ticket price of ₹225 and doesn't include blocked seats. If we add blocked seats, the collection jumps to ₹2.55 crore.
Which states are leading in advance bookings?
What's the Day 1 box office prediction for the film?
Fresh reports from koimoi.com suggest that 'Bhoot Bangla' could collect ₹12-14 crore on its first day in India. The paid previews are expected to add another ₹3-4 crore. This means the film might open with a total collection of ₹15-18 crore.
The film's budget and star-studded cast
The budget for 'Bhoot Bangla' is reportedly around ₹120 crore. The film stars Akshay Kumar, Wamiqa Gabbi, Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Jisshu Sengupta. This movie marks the reunion of the Priyadarshan-Akshay Kumar duo after almost 16 years. Their last film together, 'Khatta Meetha' (2010), was an average performer at the box office.
ALSO READ: Bhoot Bangla Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar's 7 Biggest Opening Day Films; Check
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