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Bhoot Bangla Box Office Prediction: Akshay Kumar's 7 Biggest Opening Day Films; Check
Akshay Kumar's new movie Bhoot Bangla is set to release tomorrow. Advance bookings have already started, ticket sales are looking decent. But will it manage to become Akshay's biggest opener ever? Let's take a look at his 7 biggest opening day films
7. Singh Is Bliing (2015)
- First-day collection in India: ₹20.67 crore
- Box office verdict: Average
Prabhu Deva directed this film starring Akshay Kumar. The movie collected ₹89.95 crore in India and ₹149.1 crore worldwide.
6. Kesari (2019)
- First-day collection in India: ₹21.06 crore
- Box office verdict: Hit
Anurag Singh directed this film, with Akshay Kumar in the lead role. The movie earned about ₹155.70 crore in India and ₹208.80 crore worldwide.
5. Housefull 5 (2025)
- First-day collection in India: ₹24.35 crore
- Box office verdict: Average
Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, 'Housefull 5' was the first film in Akshay Kumar's career to be released with two different endings. The movie earned ₹183.38 crore in India and ₹288.67 crore worldwide.
4. Gold (2018)
- First-day collection in India: ₹25.25 crore
- Box office verdict: Average
Reema Kagti directed this film, with Akshay Kumar playing the lead role. The movie made a lifetime collection of ₹104.72 crore in India and ₹154.48 crore worldwide.
3. Sooryavanshi (2021)
- First-day collection in India: ₹26.29 crore
- Box office verdict: Superhit
Akshay Kumar appeared in the lead role in this Bollywood film. Directed by Rohit Shetty, the movie earned a total of ₹196 crore in India and ₹294.91 crore worldwide.
2. Mission Mangal (2019)
- First-day collection in India: ₹29.16 crore
- Box office verdict: Superhit
Akshay Kumar played the lead role in this Hindi film directed by Jagan Shakti. The movie earned a net of ₹202.98 crore in India, and its worldwide collection was ₹290.59 crore.
1. 2.0 (2018)
- First-day collection in India: ₹60.25 crore
- Box office verdict: Superhit
In this film directed by Shankar, Akshay Kumar appeared as the villain, Pakshi Rajan. This pan-India release had a lifetime collection of ₹407.05 crore. The film, which had Rajinikanth in the lead role, earned ₹691 crore worldwide.
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