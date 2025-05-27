- Home
Bhool Chuk Maaf rocked the box office on its fourth day, earning ₹3.25 crore, bringing the total to ₹31.25 crore. What's next?
| Published : May 27 2025, 09:15 AM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : instagram
Bhool Chuk Maaf had a strong start, earning ₹28.00 crore in its first three days in India. Early estimates for Day 4 suggest steady performance, indicating the film continues to draw audiences and maintain its box office momentum.
25
Image Credit : instagram
On Monday, May 26, 2025, Bhool Chuk Maaf saw a noticeable dip in collections, recording a 12.71% occupancy rate in the Hindi belt. Being a regular working day, the film faced a slowdown after a strong weekend performance at the Indian box office.
35
Image Credit : instagram
Bhool Chuk Maaf has earned approximately 3.25 crores in India on its fourth day. As of the time of writing, the total earnings are ₹ 31.25 Cr. A big change is possible on Tuesday morning, May 27.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
Bhool Chuk Maaf is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films and Amazon Prime Video. The film has received a positive response from critics.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao, Vamika Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain in lead roles.
