Rajkummar Rao's 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' rocked the box office on its third day, earning ₹11.51 crore, bringing the total to ₹28.01 crore. Wamiqa Gabbi's look is also a hit with the audience.
| Published : May 26 2025, 08:23 AM
1 Min read
15
Image Credit : instagram
Bhool Chuk Maaf performed well in its first 2 days. Here are the early estimates for day 3 and the total earnings so far.
25
Image Credit : instagram
Bhool Chuk Maaf earned 7 crores on its opening day and 9.5 crores on the second day.
35
Image Credit : Social Media
Rajkummar Rao's film saw a jump on Sunday, earning 11.51 crores (early estimates) by 10 pm.
45
Image Credit : Social Media
The movie has earned a total of ₹ 28.01 Cr (early estimates) by day 3. It is directed by Karan Sharma and produced by Maddock Films and Amazon Prime Video.
55
Image Credit : Social Media
Bhool Chuk Maaf stars Rajkummar Rao, Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain.
