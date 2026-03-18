A complaint was filed in Hyderabad against Nora Fatehi's song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' over alleged obscene content. The complainant demands an FIR and its removal. MP Ravi Kishan and the Karnataka Women's Commission also objected to the song.

Complaint Filed in Hyderabad

A controversy has erupted around the recently released song 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke' featuring Nora Fatehi, after a complaint was filed at the Abids Police Station alleging that the track contains vulgar and obscene content. The complaint was lodged by Nitin Nandkar, who is also the President of the Veer Shivaji Sena and the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) City President in Hyderabad. Nandkar has requested authorities to investigate the matter, initiate legal action against those responsible, and ensure that the video is removed from public platforms.

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Speaking to ANI, Nandkar said that his organisation has demanded action from authorities, including the film certification body. "We have demanded that the censor board take action against all of them. Today, we demanded this at Abids Police Station. We have also filed a complaint against them. We have also tried to book an FIR against them," he said.

According to Nandkar, the Hyderabad Police Department assured the complainants that the matter would be examined and that strict action could be taken if the content is found to negatively influence children and young audiences. "The Hyderabad police department has also given a good message at the police station. They have assured us that if such incidents and vulgar language affect the lives of children and youth, we will immediately take action against them and book an FIR," he added.

MP Ravi Kishan Condemns Song's Content

The controversy surrounding the song has also drawn criticism from Ravi Kishan, actor and Lok Sabha Member of Parliament, who earlier condemned the alleged obscenity in the lyrics. Speaking to ANI, Kishan said that content which hurts cultural values should not be promoted in society. He cited films such as Dhurandhar as examples of commercially successful projects that do not rely on explicit content. "Any obscenity that hurts culture and values should not be promoted. Now, filmmakers should also consider films like 'Dhurandhar,' which can generate revenue worth thousands of crores without adding anything. Such things should not be introduced into this country for business, to promote a song, or to hype a film. This is not a good idea. I oppose it," he said.

Karnataka Women's Commission Intervenes

Meanwhile, the Karnataka State Commission for Women has also taken note of complaints regarding the lyrics of 'Sarke Chunar Teri Sarke,' which appears in the upcoming film 'KD: The Devil.' In a letter addressed to the regional director of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the commission raised concerns over what it described as derogatory and obscene lyrics that allegedly portray women in a disrespectful manner. "Based on complaints received from the public by the Women's Commission, it has come to the notice of the Commission that lyrics that are derogatory to the dignity of women are being used in the songs of some films that are under production and are currently being promoted (e.g. "KD-The Devil")," the letter read.

According to the commission, the concerns emerged following public complaints about lyrics used in films that are currently under production or being promoted. The commission stated that such content could violate film certification guidelines, particularly if it denigrates the dignity of women. The letter further noted that the public dissemination of provocative lyrics could negatively impact the safety and social well-being of women. It also emphasised that scenes or lyrics that depict women in an obscene or degrading manner fall under scrutiny according to certification norms. The commission urged the CBFC to conduct a thorough review of the song and ensure that objectionable lyrics or scenes are removed or modified before certification is granted.

In addition, the commission wrote to the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce, requesting greater oversight over the use of what it described as obscene literature or dialogues in films. The letter stated that there have been increasing objections in the public sphere regarding lyrics in certain Kannada films, including the song linked to 'KD: The Devil'. It urged the film industry to exercise greater social responsibility and avoid content that could degrade the dignity of women.

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