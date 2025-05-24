- Home
- Entertainment
- Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, Kapkapii released: Check their Day 1 box office collection
Bhool Chuk Maaf, Kesari Veer, Kapkapii released: Check their Day 1 box office collection
Three Bollywood films, 'Kesari Veer' starring Sunil Shetty, 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' starring Rajkummar Rao, and 'Kapkapiii' starring Tusshar Kapoor, released on May 23rd. Let's see how they performed at the box office
| Published : May 24 2025, 09:06 AM
1 Min read
Share this Photo Gallery
- FB
- TW
- Linkdin
- Follow Us
16
Image Credit : Social Media
Out of the three films, only 'Bhool Chuk Maaf' managed a respectable collection, crossing ₹1 crore. The other two films didn't even reach ₹50 lakh.
26
Image Credit : Social Media
As per sacnilk.com, 'Kesari Veer' collected around ₹25 lakh on its first day.
36
Image Credit : Social Media
The horror-comedy 'Kapkapiii', directed by Sangeeth Sivan, earned approximately ₹29 lakh on its first day, according to the same website.
46
Image Credit : Social Media
The comedy-drama 'Bhool Chuk Maaf', directed by Karan Sharma, collected approximately ₹6.75 crore on its opening day.
56
Image Credit : Social Media
'Kesari Veer' also stars Sooraj Pancholi, Akanksha Sharma, and Vivek Oberoi. 'Kapkapiii' features Shreyas Talpade, Sonia Rathee, and Siddhi Idnani alongside Tusshar Kapoor.
66
Image Credit : Social Media
'Bhool Chuk Maaf' stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Seema Pahwa, Sanjay Mishra, Raghubir Yadav, and Zakir Hussain alongside Rajkummar Rao.
Top Stories