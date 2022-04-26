Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Jayeshbhai Jordaar, watch out for these films in May

After a blockbuster in April, get ready to treat yourself to these films that are up for a release in the coming month of May. From Katrik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Ranveer Singh’s Jayeshbhai Jordaar, here are the films that will hit the theatres in the coming month.

Image: Official film poster

April was a successful month for the film industries with releases of movies such as Yash’s KGF: Chapter 2, Shahid Kapoor’s Jersey and Vijay Thalapathy’s Beast that were major crowd pullers to the theatres. The months before that also witnessed the release of several hit films. And as May approaches, the bets have again been placed very high as the cinema world is once again set to provide a visual treat to the cine-goers. Watch for these Six films that are up for release next month.

Image: Official film poster

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is an American superhero film based on the Marvel Comics character Doctor Strange. It is intended to be a sequel to Doctor Strange (2016) and the 28th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Directed by Sam Raimi, the film is written by Michael Waldron and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Stephen Strange. The film is set to hit the theatres on 6 May. ALSO READ: Artist shows Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Elon Musk in Ukrainian clothes

Image: Official film poster

Jayeshbhai Jordaar: The plot of the film 'Jayeshbhai Jordaar' starring Ranveer Singh in the titular role throws light on the important social issue of ending female feticide. Initially, the film was all set to hit the big screens in October 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the film's premiere was postponed indefinitely. The makers of Jayeshbhai Jordaar decided to wait till the cinema houses reopen instead of releasing the film through OTT platforms. Now the film is all set to release in theatres on May 13. The film also stars actor Boman Irani in a key role.

Image: Official film poster

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2: Helmed by Anees Baazmi, the film is bankrolled by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T-Series. Apart from Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani, the horror-comedy flick also stars Tabu, Rajpal Yadav and Amar Upadhyay in pivotal roles. 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan's iconic 2007 comedy film of the same name. The original film starred Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. The film is all set to hit the big screen on May 20. ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan are the new Bollywood couple on the block?

Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

Dhaakad: Dhaakad is Bollywood's first high-octane spy thriller film to feature a female actress. The film is made on a lavish budget and is also India's first large-scale multilingual female-led project. Apart from Kangana Ranaut, the film also stars Divya Dutta, Arjun Rampal and Shashwat Chatterjee. It is all set to hit the silver screens on May 20, colliding with Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Bhool Bhulaiyya 2.

Image: Official film poster

Mere Desh Ki Dharti: The film is helmed by Faraz Haider and is bankrolled by Vaishali Saravankar. The film stars Mirzapur actor Divyenndu Sharma in the lead role and will also release on May 6.

Image: Official film poster