Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan are the new Bollywood couple on the block?

    First Published Apr 17, 2022, 3:35 PM IST

    Rumours about Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan dating have started doing rounds after their return from Mauritius on Sunday. The Shehzada co-stars were seen hugging at the airport which has added more fuel to their dating speculations.

    Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Are Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon the new ‘it’ couple of Bollywood? This is a question that their fans are eagerly awaiting an answer for. Every time the two actors have been spotted together; it has sparked speculations of them dating. And now, upon their return from Mauritius, their fans are eagerly wishing the Shehzada co-stars to officially become a couple. After Kartik shared dropped a few selfies with Kriti on Saturday from Mauritius, a fresh video of them has added more fuel to their dating rumours.

    Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, after their return from Mauritius. A video of them from the airport has sparked further rumours about whether something is cooking up between the two or not.

    ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon slaying in brown strappy dress shows why fans crush on her so hard

    Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    The video shows Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan stepping out of the airport. While Kartik looked dapper in a white t-shirt and blue trousers, Kriti rocked her casual attire. The video further shows the two co-stars hugging each other before they got walked toward their respective cars. To watch the video, click here.

    Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    Ever since the paparazzo Vial Bhiyani shared the video of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan hugging each other, their fans have been left in complete awe, sparking their dating rumours.

    ALSO READ: Is Kartik Aaryan getting married? Fan offers actor Rs 20 Crore to marry her

    Image: Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon/Instagram

    One of the fans asked the couple to make their relationship official while another requested them to marry soon. While these are only speculations so far, Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan will soon be seen in their upcoming film ‘Shehzaada’, slated for a release later this year. The film will mark a reunion of Karti and Kriti after their last film ‘Luka Chhupi’.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets watch drb

    Shahid Kapoor shares adorable video with dad Pankaj Kapur from Jersey sets; watch

    Hollywood Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private drb

    Joe Alwyn opens up on why his relationship with Taylor Swift is so private

    KGF Chapter 2 box office collection Yash film to enter Rs 500 crore club drb

    KGF Chapter 2 box office collection: Yash's film to enter Rs 500 crore club?

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video) RBA

    R Madhavan's son Vedaant Madhavan wins silver medal in The Danish open (Video)

    KGF Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days RBA

    KGF: Chapter 2 box office: Yash's film becomes the fastest 100 Cr. club film just in 2 days

    Recent Stories

    Watch Woman talks on phone as train passes over her; netizens outraged-tgy

    Watch: Woman talks on phone as train passes over her; netizens outraged

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Graeme Swann terms Punjab Kings PBKS Shikhar Dhawan as Mr IPL-ayh

    IPL 2022: Graeme Swann terms PBKS's Shikhar Dhawan as 'Mr IPL'

    Stone-pelting at Hubballi Police station over WhatsApp status, Sec 144 clamped, 40 arrested, 4 cops injured-dnm

    Stone-pelting at Hubballi Police station over WhatsApp status, Sec 144 clamped, 40 arrested, 4 cops injured

    English Premier League, EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick yet to decide on Cristiano Ronaldo future following Norwich City hat-trick for Manchester United-ayh

    EPL 2021-22: Ralf Rangnick yet to decide on Ronaldo's future following Norwich City hat-trick

    REET 2022; Registration to commence on April 17; here's how to apply - adt

    REET 2022: Registration to commence on April 17; here's how to apply

    Recent Videos

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Israel tests $3.50 laser shot to knock out UAVs, rockets, mortars

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians MI is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav-ayh

    IPL 2022: Mumbai Indians is building the team for future - Suryakumar Yadav

    Video Icon
    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    Video Icon
    Artificial lungs at PM Narendra Modi Varanasi seat turn grey in just two days

    Artificial lungs at PM Modi's Varanasi seat turn grey in just 2 days

    Video Icon
    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and donts

    Dubai makes space for e-scooters, rolls out dos and don'ts

    Video Icon