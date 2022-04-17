Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan are the new Bollywood couple on the block?

Rumours about Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan dating have started doing rounds after their return from Mauritius on Sunday. The Shehzada co-stars were seen hugging at the airport which has added more fuel to their dating speculations.

Are Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon the new ‘it’ couple of Bollywood? This is a question that their fans are eagerly awaiting an answer for. Every time the two actors have been spotted together; it has sparked speculations of them dating. And now, upon their return from Mauritius, their fans are eagerly wishing the Shehzada co-stars to officially become a couple. After Kartik shared dropped a few selfies with Kriti on Saturday from Mauritius, a fresh video of them has added more fuel to their dating rumours.

Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon were snapped at the Mumbai airport on Sunday, after their return from Mauritius. A video of them from the airport has sparked further rumours about whether something is cooking up between the two or not.

The video shows Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan stepping out of the airport. While Kartik looked dapper in a white t-shirt and blue trousers, Kriti rocked her casual attire. The video further shows the two co-stars hugging each other before they got walked toward their respective cars. To watch the video, click here.

Ever since the paparazzo Vial Bhiyani shared the video of Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan hugging each other, their fans have been left in complete awe, sparking their dating rumours.

