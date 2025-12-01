Girlfriend To Stephen: 8 Upcoming Movies/Webseries On OTT This Week
Several films and web series are hitting OTT this week. There's going to be some great comedy, a dash of romance, and even a dose of action, horror, and thrills for viewers to enjoy from home. Find out about this week's OTT releases
The Girlfriend
- When to watch: From December 5
- Where to watch: Netflix
This Telugu romantic drama starring Rashmika Mandanna was released in theaters on November 7 and received a mixed response. Now, it's available on OTT. Directed by Rahul Ravindran, the film will also be available in Hindi.
DIES IRAE
- When to watch: From December 5
- Where to watch: JioHotstar
This is a Malayalam horror-thriller directed by Rahul Sadasivan. It stars Mohanlal's son, Pranav Mohanlal. Released in theaters on October 31, 2025, it was a box office hit. The film will also be available in Hindi on OTT.
Stephen
- When to watch: From December 5
- Where to watch: Netflix
Mithun Balaji directed this Tamil psychological mystery thriller. The film features actors like Gomathi Shankar, Michael Thangadurai, and Smruthi Venkat in key roles.
Pariah
- When to watch: From December 5
- Where to watch: ZEE5
This is a Bengali action-thriller directed by Tathagata Mukherjee. It stars Vikram Chatterjee, Angana Roy, and Sreelekha Mitra. Released on Feb 9, 2024, it's now premiering on OTT almost 2 years later.
Kuttram Purindhavan: The Guilty One
- When to watch: From December 5
- Where to watch: Sony LIV
This Tamil web series will also be available in Hindi, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam. Actors like Pasupathy and Vidharth will be seen. The crime drama is created by Aqua Bulls Content and Happy Unicorn.
Kesariya@100
- When to watch: From December 5
- Where to watch: ZEE5
This documentary series showcases the 100-year journey of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). It's hosted by Nitish Bharadwaj, who played Lord Krishna in 'Mahabharat' (1988) and Lord Ram in 'Ramayan' (2001).
Gharwali Pedwali
- When to watch: From December 5
- Where to watch: ZEE5
This is a Hindi supernatural comedy-drama series featuring actors like Paras Arora, Priyamvada Kant, and Bablu Mukherjee. The series is produced by Peninsula Pictures.
Be Dune Teen
- When to watch: From December 5
- Where to watch: ZEE5
This is a Marathi slice-of-life comedy-drama series. Actors like Kshitish Date, Shivani Rangole, and Pushkaraj Chirputkar will be seen in important roles.
