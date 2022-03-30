Artist shows Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Elon Musk in Ukrainian clothes

=A Ukrainian artist has made cool posters of celebrities including Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham, Elon Musk, Benedict Cumberbatch, Madonna, and Elon Musk. The artist has shown them in traditional Ukrainian clothes along with yellow and blue, the colours of Ukraine’s flag. Along with this, she has put up these posters for an online sale to raise funds for Ukraine's military.

Image: alina_art_collage/Instagram

An artist from Ukraine has used her artistic skills to thank celebrities who have come out in support of Ukraine amidst the Russia-Ukraine war. The artist, Alina, has created cool posters of a number of celebrities using her set of digital art skills, as a gesture of saying thank you to them.

The artist, who goes by the Instagram handle alina_art_collage, has created a total of 15 digital posters so far, covering 18 celebrities. She has used the photographs of these celebrities, giving them her Ukrainian touch.

The list of celebrities that she has created these digital posters includes singer-songwriter Sting, Patti Smith, Leonardo DiCaprio, David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham, Emilia Clarke, French photographer JR aka Jean-René, Tom Odell, Benedict Cumberbatch, Jennifer Aniston, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, Sofia Boutella, Madonna, Sarah Jessica Parker, Ray Reynolds and Blake Lively, and Elon Musk.

All these celebrities are the ones who have openly spoken in support of Ukraine. The artist showed them all wearing traditional Ukrainian clothes that are in beautiful colours but most importantly, every artist has some element of yellow and blue – the two colours of Ukraine’s flag.

Alina had started designing these posters some four weeks back. According to one of the posts, she decided to conduct an online sale of these digital posters. She further wrote in the post that all the money that she will be raising through this sale will be used for supporting the Ukrainian military soldiers.

“Dear foreign friends! If you want to support Ukraine, our friends and families - let’s cooperate! As you know, I’m creating collages and I would like to launch a support campaign for Ukraine’s military forces. I want to make Ukrainian-styled collages and sell them on a free donation basis. All received funds will be transferred to support our brave warriors. Feel fee to contact me. United we stand!(sic)” she wrote in her post.

The first digital poster that Alena created was of Elon Musk. The Tesla and SpaceX CEO had offered the Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky his Starlink satellite internet access recently.

