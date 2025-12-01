Amid news of Samantha's Second Marriage, Raj Nidimoru's ex-wife, Shhyamali De, is in the spotlight. She has been part of the assistant director and creative team for films like Rang De Basanti and Omkara.

South Indian actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu got married for the second time on December 1, 2025. Raj Nidimoru, the director of series like 'The Family Man' and 'Farzi', has become her second husband. By the way, this is also Raj's second marriage. His first wife's name is Shhyamali De. Their marriage ended in divorce after 7 years. But do you know who Shhyamali De is? What is her connection to Bollywood? When did she marry Raj Nidimoru and when did their relationship end? Find out everything here...

What is Shhyamali De's connection to Bollywood?

Shhyamali De was not an actress, but she has done various jobs in Bollywood. She has worked with directors like Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and Vishal Bhardwaj. She has been an assistant director, a creative consultant, and has also worked as a scriptwriter. The films she worked on include 'Rang De Basanti', 'Omkara', and 'Ek Nadir Golpo', among others.

When did Shhyamali De marry Raj Nidimoru?

According to a Filmibeat report, Shhyamali De married Raj Nidimoru in 2015. It is said that they first met while working in the film industry. A few months later, they got married. Some reports claimed that Raj and Shhyamali have a daughter because Raj was once seen with a little girl. However, this claim later turned out to be false, and it was revealed that the girl was the daughter of his director partner, DK. Shhyamali and Raj were together for seven years and then decided to separate. They got divorced in 2022.

When Raj Nidimoru praised Shhyamali De

Until a few years ago, Shhyamali De had often shared glimpses of her and Raj's marriage on social media. However, Raj was completely different in this matter. He never talked much about Shhyamali. Yes, once in an interview, he did admit that Shhyamali helped him with film casting. In an interview with Deccan Chronicle, Raj had said, “My wife Shhyamali De constantly advises me on casting. She comes from a non-film background, so she always keeps us grounded.”