Chennai: The topic currently causing a stir in both Tamil Nadu's political arena and film industry is the 2026 assembly elections. Superstar Thalapathy Vijay has already made a grand entrance by forming his own party, 'Tamizhaga Vetri Kazhagam' (TVK). On the other hand, veteran actor and head of the Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party, Kamal Haasan, is also active in politics. In this context, everyone was wondering if Kamal Haasan sees Vijay as his political rival. Now, Kamal Haasan himself has given a sharp answer.

Kamal speaks his mind in Kerala:

Recently, Kamal Haasan and actress Manju Warrier participated in the 'Hortus Art and Literature Festival' in Kerala. During this interactive session, Kamal, being an actor and politician, was asked questions about current politics and his contemporary actor Vijay's new party.

"My enemy is not Vijay, but the caste system!":

Thalapathy Vijay, in his party's first conference, had declared the ruling DMK party as his main political opponent. In this light, Kamal Haasan was asked, "Who is your (MNM party's) opponent?"

Responding very seriously and with equal passion, Kamal thundered, "My enemy is so big that other parties don't dare to identify it. My direct enemy is the 'caste system' (Casteism). I want to kill it." He clarified, "Why am I using a violent word like 'kill'? Because the caste system itself is extremely violent. It needs to be confronted and eradicated as soon as possible, intentionally. Therefore, caste is my biggest enemy." Through this, he indirectly conveyed that he is not against any person or party, but against the system.

Not big enough to advise my 'younger brother'!:

At the same time, Kamal Haasan, who founded his party in 2018, was asked if he would like to give any advice to Vijay, who founded his party in 2024. Responding to this, he surprised everyone by addressing Vijay as 'brother'.

"I am not in a position to give advice to anyone. I too did not get advice from anyone at the right time. I feel this is probably not the right time to advise my brother (Vijay). 'Experience' is the best teacher for everyone. Because we may have prejudices, but experience does not. It comes and teaches us what it needs to teach," he said, speaking like a philosopher. He also recalled receiving guidance from CMs during this time.

Film industry updates:

As for their film careers, according to reports, Kamal Haasan was last seen in Mani Ratnam's directorial 'Thug Life' (Note: The original article mentions this film has been released and received mixed reactions). In the coming days, Kamal will act in an untitled film by action directors Anbariv and will also produce a film starring Rajinikanth.

On the other hand, Thalapathy Vijay had appeared before the audience with the film 'The GOAT' (The Greatest of All Time), directed by Venkat Prabhu. Now, before plunging into full-time politics, he will act in his final film, 'Jana Nayagan', directed by H. Vinoth, which is expected to be released for Pongal 2026.

Overall, although Vijay and Kamal are on different paths in politics, Kamal's words prove that there is a good personal bond between them.