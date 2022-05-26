Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 6: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film crosses Rs 80 crore

On the sixth day of its release, Anees Bazmee’s film 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', earned more than Rs 80 crore on Wednesday. Will the film enter the Rs 100 crore club this week?

Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani-starrer horror-comedy film 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2', directed by Anees Bazmee, is getting a good response from the audience since day one. The film had a great start with a superb opening day collection as well as a positive performance over the first weekend of its release. Within six days of its release, the film has made a tremendous amount at the box office. Along with Kartik Aryan, the film has emerged as the biggest opener film for Kiara Advani and Tabu as well.

Since the time of its release, the makers of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 have been hopeful that the film will enter the Rs 100 crore club at the earliest. Now that the box office report of the film’s sixth day of release is out, it remains a little far from entering the club. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film to soon enter Rs 100 crores club?

Even before the release of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik Aryan had created a lot of buzz among the fans, which benefited in the form of huge box office earnings. The film hit the theatres on May 20 and from day one, it has received a great response from the audience. The film collected Rs 55.96 crore at the domestic box office in the first weekend, which is more than all the recently released Bollywood films. This was the biggest weekend collection of any Hindi film, so far, for the year 2022. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film clears the ‘Monday test’

After its opening day success followed by a great show over the first weekend, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was successful in clearing the ‘Monday Tets’ as well. It earned around Rs 10.20 crore on Monday followed by Rs 9.40 crore on Tuesday, taking the film’s total to over Rs 75 crore. ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

