Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film to soon enter Rs 100 crores club?

After five successful days in the theatres, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ appears to be entering the Rs 100 crore club, soon. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film has been making a good business at the box office. After successfully clearing the crucial ‘Monday Test’, the horror-comedy which also stars Tabu in a pivotal role, is continuing with its feat at the box office.

On the fifth day at the box office, Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 registered a great collection of Rs 9.56 crore. The film has surpassed Runway 34, Heropanti and Bachchhan Paandey. Looking at how the film’s performance at the box office, the makers are hopeful that soon they will be joining the Rs 100 crore club. ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film clears the ‘Monday test’

Baked by T-series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in the theatres last week on May 20. The film turned out to be the biggest opener of 2022 by collecting Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day. ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a blasting response on the first weekend as it earned Rs 55.96 crore at the domestic box office. This was the biggest weekend collection of any Hindi film of the year. On Monday, the film earned around Rs 10.75 crore. On the other hand, talking about the collection on the fifth day, according to the initial figures, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' has so far earned Rs 9.56 crore. Accordingly, now the total collection of the film is Rs 76.27 crore. ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

