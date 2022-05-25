Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Day 5: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani’s film to soon enter Rs 100 crores club?

    First Published May 25, 2022, 1:17 PM IST

    The Anees Bazmee film earned Rs 9.56 crore on Tuesday and is fast moving towards the Rs 100 crore club. So far, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani's film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, has a total collection of Rs 76.27 crore at the box office.

    Image: PR Agency

    After five successful days in the theatres, Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ appears to be entering the Rs 100 crore club, soon. Helmed by Anees Bazmee, the film has been making a good business at the box office. After successfully clearing the crucial ‘Monday Test’, the horror-comedy which also stars Tabu in a pivotal role, is continuing with its feat at the box office.

    Image: Himmat Singh Sodhi/By special arrangement

    On the fifth day at the box office, Bhool Bhuliyaa 2 registered a great collection of Rs 9.56 crore. The film has surpassed Runway 34, Heropanti and Bachchhan Paandey. Looking at how the film’s performance at the box office, the makers are hopeful that soon they will be joining the Rs 100 crore club.

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 Collection Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani's film clears the ‘Monday test’

    Image: Himmat Singh Sodhi/By special arrangement

    Baked by T-series, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was released in the theatres last week on May 20. The film turned out to be the biggest opener of 2022 by collecting Rs 14.11 crore on its opening day.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: On Bollywood vs South cinema, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 actor Kiara Advani said, 'there's hope'

    Image: Himmat Singh Sodhi/By special arrangement

    Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 had a blasting response on the first weekend as it earned Rs 55.96 crore at the domestic box office. This was the biggest weekend collection of any Hindi film of the year. On Monday, the film earned around Rs 10.75 crore. On the other hand, talking about the collection on the fifth day, according to the initial figures, 'Bhool Bhulaiya 2' has so far earned Rs 9.56 crore. Accordingly, now the total collection of the film is Rs 76.27 crore.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: What Kiara Advani said about Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 co-star Kartik Aaryan

    Image: PR Agency

    Helmed by Anees Bazmee, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 also stars Milin Gunjai, Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in important roles. The film was successful in ending Bollywood’s dry spell at the box office since the last few Hindi releases could not do much a business at the box office until Kartik Aaryan’s film arrived. This T-Series film is a standalone sequel to Priyadarshan’s 2007 ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa’, starring Akshay Kumar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles.

    ALSO READ: Exclusive! 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2' stars Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani speak to Asianet Newsable

    ALSO READ: Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 director Anees Bazmee opens up on Bollywood Vs South Cinema debate

    ALSO READ: Exclusive: I have taken a calculative risk, says Anees Bazmee on Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

    ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: 'Akshay Kumar is early to the set, Salman ensures a feast, Ajay Devgn is easy going'

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Aishwarya Rai got Rs 1500 for a day job; read details RBA

    When Aishwarya Rai got Rs 1500 for a day job; read details

    Check out Karan Johar expensive closet filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday RBA

    Video: Check out Karan Johar’s expensive closet; filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday

    Exclusive will Hrithik Roshan be part of Yash KGF Chapter 3 helmed by Prashanth Neel Hombale Films Vijay Kiragandur reveals drb

    Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

    Hollywood The Grey Man trailer Dhanush Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans Ryan Gosling is here drb

    The Grey Man trailer: Dhanush’s Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling is here

    Save soil campaign Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement drb

    Save soil campaign: Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement

    Recent Stories

    football Who is Todd Boehly, whose Chelsea takeover deal gets UK government nod snt

    Who is Todd Boehly, whose Chelsea takeover deal gets UK government nod?

    If man marries another man...: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dowry marriage logic - adt

    If man marries another man...: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar's dowry marriage logic

    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MS Dhoni has played a big role in my life - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IPL 2022: 'MS Dhoni has played a big role in my life' - Hardik Pandya

    Massive setback for Congress, Kapil Sibal resigns from party

    Kapil Sibal dumps Congress, seeks Rajya Sabha entry via SP support

    Antiviral medications likely to reduce symptoms of Monkeypox suggests Lancet study gcw

    Antiviral medications likely to reduce symptoms of Monkeypox, suggests Lancet study

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon