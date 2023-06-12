Bhojpuri SEXY video: Pawan Singh, Nidhi Jha's BOLD song 'Aara Zila Ke Hai Babua' goes viral on YouTube-WATCH

Nidhi Jha sexy video: On 'Aara Zila Ke Hai Babua,' Pawan Singh and Nidhi Jha's sensuous pool romance is much too spicy; watch

Pawan Singh, a well-known Bhojpuri actor, is well-known for his singing. Pawan Singh's flicks and songs are popular among Bhojpuri filmgoers.

The song 'Ara Jila Ke Hai Babuaan' from Pawan Singh's superhit film 'Ziddi' is becoming increasingly popular on YouTube. (WATCH VIDEO)

In the song video, Pawan Singh is seen romancing the famous Bhojpuri actress Nidhi Jha. This music video quickly became viral on YouTube, receiving over 10 million views.



Pawan Singh and Indu Sonali perform "Ara Jila Ke Hai Babuaan."

Vinay Nirmal and Azad Singh wrote the lyrics for this song, while Chhote Baba directed the music.

One social media user said, "God gifted voice only power Star Pawan Singh." "Expecting Bhojpuri movies hottest song ever from Nidhi Jha," commented another. One of them said, "Awesome song, Pawan bhai."