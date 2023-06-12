Entertainment
It is not uncommon in B-town for actresses to share pregnancy news before they get married. Let's look at 7 such actresses who shared their baby-bump photos before they wed.
Ileana recently informed her followers of her pregnancy on Instagram. Sebastien Laurent Michel, the brother of the famous Katrina Kaif, is reported to be her boyfriend.
The fact that Alia Bhatt was pregnant before she married Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor is not a recent revelation. Alia Bhatt announced her pregnancy two months after they wed.
In 2018, Neha Dhupia gave birth to her first child. She acknowledged becoming pregnant before getting married on one of her show's episodes.
Serbian dancer Natasa Stankovic wed renowned Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya. After getting married in January 2020, the pair welcomed their first child in July 2020.
The actress talked openly about her relationship with Guy Hershberg in an interview, and also disclosed that she was expecting her first child at the time they were engaged.
Dia Mirza wed Vaibhav Rekhi and informed her admirers of her pregnancy after one and a half months of marriage.
Konkona Sen Sharma was expecting her first child before getting married. Just a few months after their marriage, she and Ranveer Shorey revealed their pregnancy.