Prabhu Deva becomes father at 50; his second wife Himani Singh gives birth to baby girl

A baby girl was born to veteran actor-director-choreographer Prabhu Deva's second wife Himani Singh in Mumbai, making him a parent for the fourth time. Prabhu Deva, who is 50 years old, is a proud father once more and claims that he is now complete. For those who don't know, Himani is a physiotherapist by trade, and they got married in secret in 2020. Prabhu Deva verified the news that he will become a parent at the age of 50 and expressed his pleasure at the development in an open interview with a leading media house.

The baby born to Prabhu and Himani is the first female in the actor's family, which is the finest part of the news. Three sons were born from Prabhu's first marriage. The choreographer is currently overwhelmed with happiness over the addition of a new family member and wishes to stay at home as much as possible. "I've already reduced the amount of work I perform. I felt like I was doing too much work and was simply running around. The actor said to the press, "I want to spend some time with my family.

Himani Singh, Prabhudeva's second wife, is a physiotherapist from Mumbai. After tying the knot in 2020, the couple welcomed a baby girl in 2023. According to accounts, Prabhu met Himani when he went to see her about some back and leg pain and immediately fell in love with her. Before getting married, the couple steadily maintained a live-in relationship. They nevertheless kept their union a private one.

Several stories claim that Prabhudeva and Nayanthara had a relationship after Ramlat, his first wife, died in 2011. Even though they were about to get married, things between the two didn't work out. On the professional front, Prabhudeva has designed and performed throughout a 32-year career.