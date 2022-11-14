Bhojpuri sexy video: Kajal Raghwani, Pawan Singh's HOT dance moves is a must WATCH

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh's song “Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya' from the film “BHOJPURIYA RAJA” is trending on YouTube once again.

    These days, everyone likes to listen to and watch bhojpuri music and videos. Bhojpuri videos are quite popular. Bhojpuri actors and actresses are well-known individuals who have a big following on social media.
     

    Pawan Singh, the leading man of the Bhojpuri film, is recognised for his acting and singing. Fans adore Pawan Singh for his voice and acting. His YouTube video is currently trending once more. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh are the lead vocalists of the popular Bhojpuri song "Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya," which is now trending on YouTube.

    Pawan Singh and Kajal Raghwani's dance and romance in the video. The music video for this song has a huge following.

    For the uninitiated, "Chhalakata Hamro Jawaniya," sung by Kajal Raghwani and Pawan Singh, is from their blockbuster film "Bhojpuriya Raja."

    The movie planted the success flag when it was released. Azad Singh authored the words, while Madhukar Anand composed the music.

    The song is sung by Pawan Singh and Priyanka Singh. Written by Veeru Thakur and music given by Madhukar Anand.

