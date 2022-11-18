Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD bedroom romance is not to be miss-WATCH

    First Published Nov 18, 2022, 5:09 PM IST

    Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Tohar Hothwa Laagela Chaklate’ create buzz on YouTube and social media.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Khesari Lal Yadav's songs and videos continue to garner attention. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online. His music is attracting people' attention once more.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Tohar Hothwa Laagela Chaklate," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 37 million views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting on this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.
     

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are seen getting very romantic in the video. For the uninitiated, the couple is one of the most loved in the Bhojpuri industry. They have a huge fan following.

    Photo Courtesy: YouTube

    Their chemistry is amazing in every song video. Fans like watching Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav even though this video is in huge demand. The song is sung by Khesari Lal Yadav and Priyanka Singh.

