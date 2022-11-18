Bhojpuri SEXY video: Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's BOLD bedroom romance is not to be miss-WATCH

Bhojpuri actress Kajal Raghwani, Khesari Lal Yadav's song ‘Tohar Hothwa Laagela Chaklate’ create buzz on YouTube and social media.



Khesari Lal Yadav's songs and videos continue to garner attention. Old and new tracks by Khesari are quite popular online. His music is attracting people' attention once more.

Social media is buzzing with discussion over the Bhojpuri song "Tohar Hothwa Laagela Chaklate," which features Khesari Lal and Kajal Raghwani. (WATCH VIDEO)



On YouTube, Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal are trending. There have been more than 37 million views of this song. And viewers are vehemently reacting on this video, even designating Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal as the top Jodi.



There is a sizable fan base for Khesari Lal Yadav and Kajal Raghwani.They enjoy the most popularity among Bhojpuri actors. The two have a very fantastic connection that makes the videos worth viewing.

Kajal Raghwani and Khesari Lal Yadav are seen getting very romantic in the video. For the uninitiated, the couple is one of the most loved in the Bhojpuri industry. They have a huge fan following.

