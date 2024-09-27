Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Navratri song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke' OUT (Video)

Akshara Singh and Aryan Babu's latest devotional song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke' is going viral. Released on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the song praising Goddess Durga has captivated devotees.

Akshara Singh is very excited about the latest Bhojpuri Devi song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke'. Her pairing with Master Aryan is being well-liked.

On the release of the song, Akshara Singh said, "Every devotee waits for the festival of Navratri. The song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke', immersed in the devotion of Maa Durga, is very special to me.

Akshara Singh said that "It was wonderful working with Aryan Babu. Every member of the team has worked hard to make this music video special.

Akshara has expressed hope that this song will make the entire atmosphere of Navratri devotional. She said that with the blessings of Maa Durga, this song should reach every home and inspire everyone."

Akshara Singh and Aryan Babu have played the role of brother-in-law and sister-in-law in this. Their pairing is being liked by the audience. At the same time, Akshara Singh has captivated everyone with her voice.

The lyricist of 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke' is Manoj Matlabi. Ghungroo ji has composed the music. This song is going viral rapidly on social media.





