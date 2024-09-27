Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh's latest Navratri song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke' OUT (Video)

    Akshara Singh and Aryan Babu's latest devotional song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke' is going viral. Released on the auspicious occasion of Navratri, the song praising Goddess Durga has captivated devotees.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Sep 27, 2024, 3:03 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 27, 2024, 3:03 PM IST

    Akshara Singh is very excited about the latest Bhojpuri Devi song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke'. Her pairing with Master Aryan is being well-liked.

    article_image2

    On the release of the song, Akshara Singh said, "Every devotee waits for the festival of Navratri. The song 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke', immersed in the devotion of Maa Durga, is very special to me.

    article_image3

    Akshara Singh said that "It was wonderful working with Aryan Babu. Every member of the team has worked hard to make this music video special.

    article_image4

    Akshara has expressed hope that this song will make the entire atmosphere of Navratri devotional. She said that with the blessings of Maa Durga, this song should reach every home and inspire everyone."

    article_image5

    Akshara Singh and Aryan Babu have played the role of brother-in-law and sister-in-law in this. Their pairing is being liked by the audience. At the same time, Akshara Singh has captivated everyone with her voice.

    article_image6

    The lyricist of 'Devar Saathe Darshan Mai Ke' is Manoj Matlabi. Ghungroo ji has composed the music. This song is going viral rapidly on social media.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Saif Ali Khan to turn Pataudi Palace into a museum? Says, 'My father is buried there...' RTM

    Saif Ali Khan to turn Pataudi Palace into a museum? Says, 'My father is buried there...'

    Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' OTT release: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer set to release on THIS date ATG

    'Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha' OTT release: Ajay Devgn, Tabu starrer set to release on THIS date

    Somy Ali calls Sonu Nigam a 'Chameleon', accuses him of using her show to target Salman Khan RTM

    Somy Ali calls Sonu Nigam a ‘Chameleon,’ accuses him of using her show to target Salman Khan

    George Clooney praises Amal Clooney for being always on the 'right side of history'; Read on ATG

    George Clooney praises Amal Clooney for being always on the 'right side of history'; Read on

    Fans set Jr NTR's cut-out on fire at Hyderabad theatre during Devara screening [WATCH] RTM

    Fans set Jr NTR’s cut-out on fire at Hyderabad theatre during Devara screening [WATCH]

    Recent Stories

    CM Yogi extends wishes on World Tourism Day, says UP is attracting tourists from across the globe dmn

    CM Yogi extends wishes on World Tourism Day, says UP is attracting tourists from across the globe

    Ranveer Allahbadia to Nora: Celebs whose social media handles got hacked RKK

    Ranveer Allahbadia to Nora: Celebs whose social media handles hacked

    Mouni Roy's exotic photos in Bikini goes VIRAL; check latest pictures ATG

    Mouni Roy's seductive photos in bikini goes VIRAL; check latest pictures

    Hidden danger in cooking oil: Avoid this ingredient to prevent heart attack RTM

    Hidden danger in cooking oil: Avoid this ingredient to prevent heart attack

    Karnataka govt hikes price of cooking oil amid festive season 20% rise in 10 days vkp

    Karnataka govt hikes price of cooking oil amid festive season; 20% rise in 10 days

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon