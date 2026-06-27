Kerala CM V D Satheesan mourned the demise of K Bhagyaraj, hailing him as the 'Screenplay King' who redefined Tamil cinema. Satheesan recalled his role in 'Mr. Marumakan' and said his legacy will inspire generations.

Kerala CM Condoles 'Screenplay King's' Demise

Keralam Chief Minister V D Satheesan has condoled the demise of veteran Tamil actor, director and screenwriter K Bhagyaraj on Saturday, remembering him as a filmmaker who transformed storytelling in Tamil cinema and left behind a legacy that will continue to inspire generations. In a post on X, Satheesan paid tribute to Bhagyaraj's immense contribution to Indian cinema, describing him as the "Screenplay King" who redefined filmmaking with his distinctive storytelling style, creative vision and memorable performances.

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The Keralam Chief Minister also recalled Bhagyaraj's association with Malayalam cinema, saying his performance in the Malayalam film 'Mr. Marumakan' continues to be fondly remembered by audiences in Keralam. "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj. Revered as the 'Screenplay King,' he redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema with his unique creative vision and unforgettable performances," Satheesan wrote. "He also shared a special bond with Malayalam cinema -- his memorable role in Mr. Marumakan continues to be fondly remembered by fans in #Keralam. His immense contributions to Indian cinema will continue to inspire generations. Heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and countless fans. May his soul rest in peace," he added. Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran Tamil actor, director, and screenwriter K. Bhagyaraj. Revered as the "Screenplay King," he redefined storytelling in Tamil cinema with his unique creative vision and unforgettable performances. He also shared a special bond with… pic.twitter.com/ODAqfk0avx — V D Satheesan (@vdsatheesan) June 27, 2026

Passed Away Due to Cardiac Arrest

Bhagyaraj passed away in Chennai on Saturday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 73. He was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Chennai's Greenways area following a cardiopulmonary cardiac arrest.

A Prolific Career in Tamil Cinema

Born on January 7, 1953, Krishnaswamy Bhagyaraj was regarded as one of Tamil cinema's most influential filmmakers and earned the title of the "King of Screenplay" for his distinctive writing style. Over a career spanning several decades, he changed the landscape of commercial Tamil cinema by focusing on relatable middle-class characters, sharp dialogue and emotionally engaging narratives.

Bhagyaraj began his film career as an assistant director to acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja before emerging as one of Tamil cinema's finest writers and directors. Apart from acting in more than 75 films and directing over 25, Bhagyaraj also worked as a producer, novelist and magazine editor. He received the Filmfare Best Actor Award for 'Mundhanai Mudichu', one of the landmark films of his career.

Survived by Family, Mourned by Industry

Bhagyaraj is survived by his wife, former actress Poornima Bhagyaraj, daughter Saranya and son, actor Shanthanu Bhagyaraj. His death comes just 17 days after the passing of his mentor and acclaimed filmmaker Bharathiraja, marking another significant loss for Tamil cinema.

Tributes have continued to pour in from across the film fraternity, with colleagues and admirers remembering Bhagyaraj for his lasting contribution to Indian cinema and his unparalleled talent as a storyteller. (ANI)