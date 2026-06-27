Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's starrer 'Haiwaan' is set to release on September 11, 2026. Directed by Priyadarshan, the thriller marks the duo's reunion after 17 years. The film, also starring Sayami Kher, has already completed shooting.

Actors Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan's starrer 'Haiwaan' has finally got a release date. The upcoming thriller, directed by Priyadarshan, is set to release in cinemas on September 11, 2026.

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The exciting news was announced by KVN Productions on Instagram along with a new poster. Sharing the announcement, the production house wrote, "In cinemas, 11th September 2026. 60 blockbusters. One master storyteller. A film by Priyadarshan, "Haiwaan". Take a look View this post on Instagram A post shared by KVN Productions (@kvn.productions)

The film has already completed shooting. In December last year, director Priyadarshan shared pictures from the wrap-up celebrations on Instagram. The photos showed Saif Ali Khan cutting a cake with the cast and crew, while another picture featured the actor posing with the filmmaker and the team.

Akshay and Saif's On-Screen Reunion

'Haiwaan' marks Akshay Kumar's and Saif Ali Khan's reunion after 17 years. The duo, who previously worked together in films such as 'Main Khiladi Tu Anari', 'Yeh Dillagi', and 'Aarzoo', will be seen sharing screen space once again after 17 long years. They were last seen together in Vijay Krishna Acharya's directorial 'Tashan', which was released in 2008.

Actress Sayami Kher will also play a key role in the film. (ANI)