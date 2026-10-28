The makers based this brilliant mind-game thriller on Torcuato Luca de Tena's novel. The story begins when a private investigator enters a mental asylum as a patient. She aims to find the truth behind the suspicious death of another patient. The doctors' statements and doubts about Alice's mental state create massive confusion as the investigation progresses. You will constantly scratch your head trying to figure out what is real and what is fake. This gripping movie is a perfect choice for psychological thriller lovers. You can stream it on Netflix.