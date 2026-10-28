Radhika Apte has opened up about why she stayed away from South Indian cinema for years, citing casting preferences, language barriers and her concerns about opportunities for talented actresses from the region

Radhika Apte has explained why she stepped away from South Indian cinema after working across multiple film industries. In an exclusive conversation with News18, the actor spoke about casting preferences, language barriers and her reservations about an industry where she felt local talent deserved more opportunities.

Although Radhika made her South Indian film debut with the Telugu-Hindi film Rakta Charitra, she later appeared in projects such as Vetri Selvan, Kabali and Lion. Her last South Indian release, Chithiram Pesuthadi 2, arrived in 2019, six years after it was filmed.

Radhika Apte Questions Casting Preferences in South Indian Cinema

Radhika believes that casting choices in Indian cinema have sometimes favoured actresses from outside a particular region for reasons that deserve closer examination. Reflecting on her own experience, she questioned the preference for North Indian actresses in South Indian films and pointed to the industry's tendency to associate fair skin with casting suitability.

The actor also raised concerns about the limited opportunities available to local female performers despite their talent and familiarity with the language.

Radhika explained that she was uncomfortable with a system in which actresses travelled from Mumbai to work in regional films without necessarily knowing the language, while their dialogue was dubbed by someone else.

She argued that South Indian actresses should receive more opportunities in their own film industries, highlighting their acting abilities and understanding of the languages and cultures represented on screen.

For Radhika, the issue was not simply about her own career. It was also about questioning established casting practices and encouraging filmmakers to recognise the talent available within their respective regions.

Language Barriers Made It Difficult for Her to Do Justice to Roles

While casting practices influenced her decision to step away, language was another significant factor. Radhika, who has worked in films across seven languages, said she gradually realised that acting convincingly in an unfamiliar language could be more challenging than she had initially expected.

She explained that performing is about more than memorising dialogue. An actor must understand the situation, respond naturally to other performers and sometimes improvise when a scene demands it.

Without fluency in the language, Radhika felt she could not always deliver the kind of performance she wanted.

The actor also clarified that she would consider a South Indian film if a particular role genuinely required her casting. However, she believes the language barrier would remain an important consideration when deciding whether to take on a project.

Her comments underline a broader challenge in multilingual cinema: knowing the dialogue is only one part of a performance, while understanding the language can help an actor connect more naturally with the character and the scene.

Radhika Apte Recalls Both the Warmth and Challenges of South Film Sets

Radhika had previously spoken critically about aspects of Telugu cinema, describing it as patriarchal and male-dominated. She had also expressed discomfort with the portrayal of female characters and recalled instances of inappropriate jokes on film sets, along with a lack of female colleagues and professional support.

Looking back now, however, she also remembers the warmth and informality she experienced while working in the South Indian film industry.

Recalling those days, Radhika told News18 that people on set often treated her like family. She described the relationships as friendly and kind, with a sense of closeness that allowed her to interact comfortably with colleagues.

At the same time, she acknowledged that this informal atmosphere could come with its own complications. When professional relationships begin to resemble family ties, expectations of favours and personal obligations can sometimes become difficult to navigate.

Her reflections present a more nuanced picture of her experiences. While she had concerns about certain industry practices, she also appreciated the personal connections she formed along the way.

As Radhika awaits the release of Netflix's Akka, her latest comments offer insight into the professional and personal considerations that shaped her decision to move away from South Indian cinema.