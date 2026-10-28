Director Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana is set to hit theatres on November 5, 2026. Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Shobana, this epic promises a grand cinematic experience.

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is already creating a massive buzz way before its release. The makers will release the film in theatres on November 5, 2026. They have even opened the advance bookings for the movie. The film has already collected 25 crore rupees globally through these advance ticket sales. Now, the team has dropped the newest track from the movie. They just released the lyrical video for the song Main Ram. Music maestro A.R. Rahman has composed this track.

Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, while Yash takes on the role of Raavan. Sai Pallavi plays Sita in the movie. Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, the eight-time Oscar-winning VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations are jointly producing the film. The makers will release the movie in five languages: Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, and Tamil. The official release date poster has already created a huge wave in the film industry. The team designed the poster to highlight the striking looks of the characters and the massive scale of the film.

The makers recently released a trailer that looked like an absolute visual treat. Sony Pictures has taken up the international distribution rights for the film. Dharma Productions will distribute the movie across theatres in North India. The epic film features the biggest star cast Indian cinema has ever seen. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Ram, the ultimate symbol of righteousness whom people have worshipped across generations. Sai Pallavi brings pure simplicity, strength, and compassion to her role as Goddess Sita.

Pan-India superstar Rocking Star Yash is co-producing the film through his Monster Mind Creations along with Prime Focus Studios. He plays Raavan, one of the most powerful and unbeatable villains in world cinema. Veteran actress Shobana plays Kaikeyi, which is a huge draw for the Malayalam audience. Arun Govil, who originally won millions of hearts playing Lord Ram in the classic television Ramayana series, makes a grand return as King Dasharatha.

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana brings together director Nitesh Tiwari and top talents from different generations of Indian cinema. Nitesh Tiwari previously smashed global box office records, including in China, with Dangal while keeping the story deeply rooted in Indian culture. Ravi Dubey plays Lakshman, Ajinkya Deo plays Sage Vishwamitra, Kunal Kapoor plays Lord Indra, and Rakul Preet Singh plays Shurpanakha. Oscar-winning music legends Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman are teaming up for the very first time for this project. Oscar-winner Sridhar Raghavan has written the screenplay.

The eight-time Academy Award-winning VFX studio DNEG is handling the visual magic for the film. Producer Namit Malhotra clearly stated that Ramayana is not just a story, but a core part of our life and culture. He mentioned that their main goal is to present India's greatest epic to the world with all its physical beauty and dignity. The makers are releasing this film series in two parts. The first part stands as one of the most expensive and massive projects in Indian cinema history.