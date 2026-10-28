Inside PHOTOS of Raveena Tandon's Bandra Bungalow Neelaya Worth Rs. 70 Crore
Raveena Tandon’s Bandra bungalow, Neelaya, reportedly worth over Rs 70 crore, blends luxury with nature-inspired design. From Kerala-style influences to lush greenery and a dedicated temple, her home reflects her personal taste
Neelaya: Raveena Tandon’s Luxurious Bandra Address
Bollywood actor Raveena Tandon lives in a lavish bungalow named Neelaya in Mumbai’s upscale Bandra neighbourhood. Reportedly valued at more than Rs 70 crore, the property is known for its elegant design and peaceful atmosphere. Married to film distributor Anil Thadani, Raveena has created a home that reflects her personality rather than simply showcasing luxury. The sea-facing residence combines sophisticated interiors with natural elements, making it a distinctive celebrity home in Mumbai.
Kerala Homes Inspired The Bungalow’s Design
One of the most interesting aspects of Neelaya is its design inspiration. Raveena has spoken about her admiration for traditional homes in Kerala and how their aesthetic influenced her bungalow. She wanted a space that brought together different design elements while maintaining a warm, welcoming feel. The result is a home that blends contemporary comforts with the charm of traditional architecture. Instead of relying entirely on extravagant decor, the design focuses on creating a relaxed environment.
Greenery Plays A Major Role In The Interiors
Nature is an important part of Raveena’s vision for her home. Green plants and natural elements feature prominently in the surroundings, creating a refreshing atmosphere. The greenery also complements the bungalow’s architectural style, helping the residence feel connected to its environment. Raveena has expressed her desire to wake up to trees, plants and flowers rather than an entirely built-up view. This emphasis on greenery gives Neelaya a tranquil character despite its location in a bustling city like Mumbai.
Distinctive Stonework Adds Character To The Exterior
The bungalow’s exterior has its own visual appeal, with black, red and grey stones adding texture and contrast to the overall design. These details give the property a distinctive appearance without taking away from its natural aesthetic. The combination of earthy materials and greenery creates a balanced look, bringing together the strength of stone with the softness of plants. This thoughtful use of materials is one of the details that sets Neelaya apart from conventional luxury residences.
A Dedicated Temple Reflects The Family’s Traditions
Neelaya also has a dedicated temple where the family can come together for prayers. According to the available descriptions of the home, Vastu principles were considered during its construction. Natural light was an important consideration in the temple’s design, helping create a bright and peaceful prayer space. A sculpture of Lord Ganesha near the entrance adds a traditional touch to the property. These features show how the home balances modern comforts with the family’s cultural and spiritual preferences.
The Peaceful Atmosphere Is One Of Its Biggest Attractions
For Raveena, a home is more than an expensive property or a showcase of beautiful interiors. It is also a place to unwind and spend time away from the demands of professional life. She has previously described how sitting quietly inside her home allows her to hear birds singing. That detail captures the atmosphere she wanted to create at Neelaya. The greenery and nature-inspired design contribute to a setting that feels calm and welcoming, offering a contrast to Mumbai’s fast-paced lifestyle.
What Makes Neelaya Different From Other Celebrity Homes?
What distinguishes Neelaya is the way its design brings together luxury, tradition and nature. The reported price tag of over Rs 70 crore may attract attention, but the bungalow’s defining features go beyond its monetary value. Kerala-inspired influences, carefully chosen exterior materials, greenery, natural light and a dedicated temple reflect Raveena’s personal approach to designing a home. Rather than focusing solely on grandeur, the residence prioritises comfort and tranquillity, making it a reflection of the actor’s taste and lifestyle.
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