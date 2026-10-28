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Bigg Boss Tamil 10 Host Ramya Krishnan: Check Her Reported Salary And Remuneration
Actor Vijay Sethupathi is dealing with a bad throat infection, so actress Ramya Krishnan has stepped in to host Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10. Everyone is now talking about the massive paycheck she is taking home for these weekend episodes.
Ramya Krishnan
Actress Ramya Krishnan always creates magic on the silver screen, and her television appearances are just as popular. She previously hosted the fifth season for a week, and now she has entered Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10 as the weekend host. Fans are super curious about the paycheck she is getting for this special appearance.
Ramya Krishnan
Actor Vijay Sethupathi has been hosting the Tamil Bigg Boss show for the last three seasons. He had to skip this weekend's episodes because of a severe throat infection. He even mentioned his throat issues on stage recently. The makers quickly brought in Ramya Krishnan to take over the hosting duties.
Ramya Krishnan
The veteran actress immediately grabbed attention with her bold and serious hosting style. She reviewed the game perfectly and gave the contestants a tough time. The show organizers have not confirmed how many weeks she will stay on board. Meanwhile, social media is buzzing with rumors about her weekend remuneration.
Ramya Krishnan
Media reports suggest the actress is charging around Rs 15 lakh for a single episode of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 10. She will easily take home Rs 30 lakh for the two-day weekend shoot. Neither Ramya Krishnan nor the Bigg Boss team has confirmed these numbers.
This amount is actually quite small compared to Vijay Sethupathi, who takes a massive Rs 4 crore for one weekend episode.
Ramya Krishnan
The actress is no stranger to the Bigg Boss stage. She previously stepped in during Bigg Boss Tamil Season 5 when Kamal Haasan fell sick. She also took over the hosting duties for Bigg Boss Telugu Season 3 when Nagarjuna was unavailable. Now, she is back to rule the Tamil reality show stage once again.
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