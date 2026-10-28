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John Abraham to Kamal Haasan: 6 Celebrities Who Don't Believe In God And Have No Religion
From John Abraham to Kamal Haasan, discover Indian celebrities who have expressed unconventional views on God, faith and religion. Explore how their personal philosophies challenge traditional beliefs and rituals.
Actors Who Don't Believe in God
Many Bollywood celebrities openly admit they are atheists and do not follow any religion. These stars often stay unsure about the existence of God. They give more importance to humanity, logic, and science instead of religious rituals. Let us find out who these celebrities are and what they think about a higher power.
Javed Akhtar
Javed Akhtar openly calls himself an atheist and says he does not believe in God. He keeps his stand very clear about religion and the almighty. The rationalist writer constantly questions the existence of God. He strongly believes that the human mind simply created the concept of God.
Farhan Akhtar
Farhan Akhtar shares his father Javed Akhtar's exact views on religion and God. The actor mentioned in an interview that he grew up without any religious background. His family taught him to test everything on the basis of logic. He even wrote 'Not Applicable' in the religion column on his daughter's birth certificate form.
John Abraham
John Abraham holds a very different stand on religious beliefs compared to others. The actor gives more importance to his karma and basic humanity than worshipping God. He puts his complete trust in good deeds and human values instead of believing in unseen powers.
Kamal Haasan
South Indian superstar Kamal Haasan has worked in many Bollywood movies too. The veteran actor proudly identifies himself as an atheist and a rationalist. He openly raises his voice against superstitions and blind religious traditions. He firmly believes that people must check every single thing using pure logic.
Fatima Sana Shaikh
Fatima Sana Shaikh gained massive fame through the movie 'Dangal' and calls herself an atheist. The actress does not personally believe in any religion or religious practices. But she fully respects the beliefs of religious people and genuinely wishes them mental peace.
Anurag Kashyap
Famous film director Anurag Kashyap clearly states that he has zero belief in religion or God. The filmmaker treats cinema and the film industry as his only religion and worship. He expresses his true feelings purely through his hard work and movies.
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