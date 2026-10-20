Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala present 'Aakhri Ride', a tense thriller short by debutants Vijesh Rajan & Yashoda Parthasarthy. Starring Chandan Roy and Aamir Dalvi, it follows a Mumbai ride-share driver and releases on Halloween.

Filmmakers Anurag Kashyap and Vasan Bala have teamed up to present Aakhri Ride, a tense, atmospheric thriller scheduled for a global release on Halloween, October 31. The short film is written and directed by debutants Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy. Aakhri Ride is produced by Ranjan Singh, Vishesh Agrawal, Rajan EPK and Kashyap. The short features a powerhouse cast led by Chandan Roy (Panchayat) and Aamir Dalvi (Kennedy), alongside Faisal Malik (Panchayat) in an interesting role.

Aakhri Ride follows a tense, character-driven narrative centered on a Mumbai ride-share driver pushed to the ultimate edge over the course of one desperate, chilling night. The film will release on the YouTube channel Oh Short Flips, which is curated by Kashyap.

Anurag Kashyap on Backing the Directors

Speaking about backing the directors, Anurag Kashyap shared, “I have worked with Vijesh & Yashoda from GoW days and always believed they are excellent storytellers with a unique visual language. So when they finally decided to turn writer-directors, it was as an easy decision to back them. And now, I am quite excited to see the audience response to their first film - Aakhri Ride, when it releases on Halloween Day.”

Vasan Bala Calls Short Film 'Quirky and with a Beating Heart'

Calling the short “quirky and with a beating heart,” Vasan Bala said, “Vijesh was the Wiz Kid we were introduced to by filmmaker Srinivas. We were always in awe of what he could do with his VFX skills but there there was always a sensitive and fun storyteller in him. When he and Yashoda went to make the film, we all rooted for them. I was beyond excited to watch their short film. It’s sharp, fun, quirky and with a beating heart. So coming on board was a nano second decision a no brainer.”

Inspiration Behind Aakhri Ride

Detailing the real-life inspiration behind the film, writer-directors Vijesh Rajan and Yashoda Parthasarthy added, “Aakhri Ride grew out of our long cab journeys home from meetings across Mumbai. We’d be sitting in the back seat, talking about work or sitting in silence, while the driver was often carrying a completely different world on his phone: family back home, money worries, things we may never fully know. We began to notice an invisible social divide: we were enjoying the comfort of being driven home, while he was trying to make ends meet. We shared a small space, but knew so little about each other’s lives. “That distance stayed with us, and we wanted to explore it through horror and humour: the idea of a man so consumed by everyday troubles that he doesn’t notice what he’s picked up. We hope viewers laugh, get spooked, and maybe think a little about the person driving them home.”

Global Festival Recognition

Backed by Navaras Pictures, in association with Plexus Motion Pictures and Flip Films, Aakhri Ride has completed a rare global festival sweep, securing selections across major genre hubs, Oscar and BAFTA-qualifying platforms, and market showcases worldwide. (ANI)