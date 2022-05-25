Before Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra dated these women, reportedly

Tajesswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have become the ‘IT’ couple of the television world. But do you know the women that Karan reportedly had an affair with, before falling in love with Tejasswi?

Reality TV show Bigg Boss’s last season gave the television world its latest ‘IT’ couple -- Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra. The two met on the show, became friends and then eventually fell in love with each other. Tajesswi and Karan, since the time of the show and even today, have left their fans in awe with their adorable PDA and also the love-filled pictures that they often share on their social media. In fact, Karan and Tejasswi have also turned into photographers for one another, joining the paparazzi. While the two continue to dop some major couple goals, did you know about the women in Karan’s life who were reportedly there before Tejasswi became his lover?

Madhura Naik: Karan Kundrra's first relationship in the showbiz is said to be with actor Madhura Naik. It was during 2012, when Karan had just joined the television industry, that the two were an item. However, Karan later broke up with Madhura. He then bagged a serial wherein he was paired opposite Kritika Kamra, and from there, started his affair with his then co-star.

Kritika Kamra: Karan Kundrra and Kritika Kamra were one of the most loved couples back in the day. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry was loved dearly by their friends. Kritika and Karan also dated for a few years. However, their relationship could not survive for long.

Anushka Dandekar: VJ Anusha, sister of singer and Farhan Akhtar’s wife Shibani Dandekar, was a longtime girlfriend of Karan Kundrra. The two were in a relationship for a few years but eventually parted ways. Before Tejasswi Prakash, Karan was dating Anushka.

