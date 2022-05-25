Who is Safeena Husain, Hansal Mehta’s longtime partner and now wife?

Hansal Mehta married his 17-year-long partner, Safeena Husain on Tuesday. Here is all you need to know about his partner.

Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has helmed films such as ‘Shahid’, ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Scam 92’, has married his 17-year-long partner, Safeena Husain. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the filmmaker said he has married Safeena in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, US. While sharing pictures from their intimate wedding, the filmmaker penned a long post which began with “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched.”

Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

The 54-year-old filmmaker continued to write in his post: “As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has , Mehta wrote, alongside a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony, which was held at San Francisco's Taj Campton Place.” ALSO READ: Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

Soon after Hansal Mehta shared pictures from his wedding, announcing that he had finally married his longtime partner, congratulatory posts started pouring on his post. His ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scan 92’ actors – Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Pratik Gandhi were the first ones to congratulate him. ALSO READ: The Grey Man trailer: Dhanush’s Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling is here

Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

So, who is Hansal Mehta’s longtime partner and now wife, Safeena Husain? For the unversed, Safeena is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Husain. She is also a social worker and the founder of ‘Educate Girls’, an organisation for supporting girl education.

Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram