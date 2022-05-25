Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Safeena Husain, Hansal Mehta’s longtime partner and now wife?

    First Published May 25, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    Hansal Mehta married his 17-year-long partner, Safeena Husain on Tuesday. Here is all you need to know about his partner.

    Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

    Renowned filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who has helmed films such as ‘Shahid’, ‘Aligarh’ and ‘Scam 92’, has married his 17-year-long partner, Safeena Husain. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the filmmaker said he has married Safeena in an intimate ceremony in San Francisco, US. While sharing pictures from their intimate wedding, the filmmaker penned a long post which began with “So after 17 years, two children, watching our sons growing up and chasing our respective dreams we decided to get hitched.”

    Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

    The 54-year-old filmmaker continued to write in his post: “As always in life this was also impromptu and unplanned. Our vows however were truthful and but for this little ceremony they would never have been said. Ultimately love prevails over all else. And it has , Mehta wrote, alongside a series of pictures from the wedding ceremony, which was held at San Francisco's Taj Campton Place.”

    ALSO READ: Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

    Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

    Soon after Hansal Mehta shared pictures from his wedding, announcing that he had finally married his longtime partner, congratulatory posts started pouring on his post. His ‘Aligarh’, ‘Shahid’ and ‘Scan 92’ actors – Manoj Bajpayee, Rajkummar Rao and Pratik Gandhi were the first ones to congratulate him.

    ALSO READ: The Grey Man trailer: Dhanush’s Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling is here

    Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

    So, who is Hansal Mehta’s longtime partner and now wife, Safeena Husain? For the unversed, Safeena is the daughter of late actor Yusuf Husain. She is also a social worker and the founder of ‘Educate Girls’, an organisation for supporting girl education.

    Image: Hansal Mehta/Instagram

    Hansal Mehta and Safeena Husain have two daughters -- Kimaya and Rehana. Before his relationship with Safeena Husain, Hansal Mehta was married to Sunita Mehta. The ex-couple has two sons from their wedding – Jay and Pallava. Jay Mehta is also a filmmaker like his father.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Aishwarya Rai got Rs 1500 for a day job; read details RBA

    When Aishwarya Rai got Rs 1500 for a day job; read details

    Check out Karan Johar expensive closet filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday RBA

    Video: Check out Karan Johar’s expensive closet; filmmaker celebrates his 50th birthday

    Exclusive will Hrithik Roshan be part of Yash KGF Chapter 3 helmed by Prashanth Neel Hombale Films Vijay Kiragandur reveals drb

    Will Hrithik Roshan be part of KGF: Chapter 3? Makers take (Exclusive)

    Hollywood The Grey Man trailer Dhanush Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans Ryan Gosling is here drb

    The Grey Man trailer: Dhanush’s Hollywood debut starring Chris Evans, Ryan Gosling is here

    Save soil campaign Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement drb

    Save soil campaign: Himanshi Khurana joins hands with Sadhguru for the movement

    Recent Stories

    NBSE result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results not to be announced today - adt

    NBSE result 2022: Nagaland HSLC, HSSLC results not to be announced today

    10 US schools, 97 victims: Texas, Sandy Hook and more - Bloodiest shootings in last decade snt

    10 US schools, 97 victims: Texas, Sandy Hook and more - Bloodiest shootings in last decade

    Got a new iPhone Here are 3 easy ways to transfer your data gcw

    Got a new iPhone? Here are 3 easy ways to transfer your data

    NEET 2022: Application form correction window opens, Know what cannot be changed - adt

    NEET 2022: Application form correction window opens, Know what cannot be changed

    SpiceJet flights delayed after airline suffers attempt of ransomware attack gcw

    SpiceJet flights delayed after airline suffers attempt of ransomware attack

    Recent Videos

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said - adt

    PM Modi meets Hindi-speaking Japanese boy; here's what he said

    Video Icon
    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Youth recreates Ajay Devgn's stunt, viral video lands him in jail

    Video Icon
    It is confidence, not arrogance S Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    'It's confidence, not arrogance...' Jaishankar hits back at Rahul Gandhi

    Video Icon
    IPL 2022, Indian Premier League: MI Mumbai Indians did not have that killer instinct to close games off - Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI didn't have that killer instinct to close games off" - Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Watch Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Watch: Students of prestigious Bengaluru girls' school in a brawl

    Video Icon