Awarapan 2 has made a powerful start at the box office. Nearly two decades after the original film, Emraan Hashmi has returned as Shivam Pandit, and the sequel has managed to turn the nostalgia surrounding the 2007 film into a strong theatrical success.

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned around Rs 31.20 crore gross in India on Sunday, its third day in theatres. This took the film's total India gross to approximately Rs 98.10 crore.

The film saw a 23% drop from Saturday's Rs 40.50 crore collection. However, Sunday's numbers remained comfortably ahead of its Rs 26.40 crore opening-day earnings. With around 9,403 shows on Sunday, the film continued to attract audiences in significant numbers.