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Awarapan 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3: Emraan Hashmi Film Crosses Rs 110 Crore
Awarapan 2 has delivered a strong opening weekend, with Emraan Hashmi's sequel crossing the Rs 110 crore mark worldwide in just three days and emerging as one of his biggest box office successes
Awarapan 2 crosses Rs 110 crore worldwide
Awarapan 2 has made a powerful start at the box office. Nearly two decades after the original film, Emraan Hashmi has returned as Shivam Pandit, and the sequel has managed to turn the nostalgia surrounding the 2007 film into a strong theatrical success.
According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Awarapan 2 earned around Rs 31.20 crore gross in India on Sunday, its third day in theatres. This took the film's total India gross to approximately Rs 98.10 crore.
The film saw a 23% drop from Saturday's Rs 40.50 crore collection. However, Sunday's numbers remained comfortably ahead of its Rs 26.40 crore opening-day earnings. With around 9,403 shows on Sunday, the film continued to attract audiences in significant numbers.
Strong overseas numbers boost worldwide collection
Awarapan 2 has also received a positive response in international markets. The film reportedly added around Rs 4 crore from overseas on its third day, taking its opening-weekend overseas gross to approximately Rs 12 crore.
With the India and overseas collections combined, the film's worldwide gross has reached around Rs 110.10 crore in just three days.
Crossing the Rs 100 crore mark in the opening weekend is a major achievement for Emraan Hashmi. The film's performance has given the actor one of his biggest theatrical successes in recent years.
The achievement becomes even more interesting when compared with the original Awarapan. Released in 2007, the first film earned only around Rs 13 crore during its entire theatrical run. Although it failed at the box office initially, the film gradually developed a loyal fan base and went on to become a cult favourite.
Awarapan 2 surpassed the original film's lifetime collection within just one day of its release.
Awarapan 2 cast, story and audience response
Directed by Nitin Kakkar and produced by Vishesh Bhatt, Awarapan 2 features Emraan Hashmi as Shivam Pandit, with Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in key roles. The supporting cast includes Puran Gabbi, Anirudh Rawal, Surendar Vicky, Vijayant Kohli and Atul Kumar.
The film's first half keeps the audience engaged, with the return of the popular Toh Phir Aao adding a strong nostalgic element. The connection with the original film has been one of the major attractions for viewers.
However, the sequel also has some weaknesses. Certain portions feel repetitive, while the frequent action sequences can slow down the emotional development of the characters. Gunfights appear at regular intervals, sometimes leaving little room for the story and characters to breathe.
Despite these shortcomings, Awarapan 2 has clearly connected with audiences at the box office. With Rs 110 crore-plus worldwide earnings in its first three days, the Emraan Hashmi-led sequel has established a strong base for its theatrical run.
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