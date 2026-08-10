Mrunal Thakur has addressed dating rumours with cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal after a viral video sparked speculation. The actress dismissed the reports, questioning why fans were believing unverified claims about their alleged relationship.

Mrunal Thakur has finally addressed the dating rumours surrounding her and Indian cricketer Yashasvi Jaiswal. The actress was recently linked to the 24-year-old batter after the two were reportedly spotted leaving the same café in Mumbai’s Bandra West. A video of the alleged sighting soon went viral, triggering a wave of speculation on social media.

Mrunal Calls Out Dating Speculation

Reacting to a clip featuring her and Yashasvi, Mrunal appeared to dismiss the rumours with a sarcastic comment. The 34-year-old actress wrote, “Bro relax… show me ek sath kahan? Kaise yaar, aap log itne padhe likhe log aise afwaao ko sach manne lagte hain?”

Mrunal further questioned the focus on such rumours and urged social media users to pay attention to more meaningful issues. “Desh mein kya kuch nahi ho raha hain. Gen Z se kuch sikhiye aur sahi muddon par videos baniye aur jyaada views mileenge,” she added.

Although the comment has since disappeared from the video, a screenshot of it was reportedly shared by The Free Press Journal.

Fans Rally Behind the Actress

Mrunal’s response also received support from several fans, who criticised the dating speculation and the reports surrounding the viral clip. One user commented, “Kya jhoothi khabar chala rahe ho ,” while another jokingly wrote, “She is my love.”

A third fan questioned the basis of the rumours, writing, “Bhai mtlb ek restaurant mein jaa bhi nahi sakte kya koi same day pe.” Another simply reacted, “Kuch bhi.”