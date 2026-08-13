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Shalini Pandey Turns Up the Heat in Strappy Green Bikini, Flaunts Her Curves in Sultry Backless Pics
Shalini Pandey took to Instagram and dropped some stunning pictures from her Italian summer vacation, and it's all things stunning, sultry, and sunny. Keep scrolling to know more.
Shalini's sunny vacation!
Shalini Pandey is one of the most loved stars who makes everyone go wow with her stunning looks, starry presence, and chic pics. The actress is known for her acting skills in movies like Arjun Reddy and Dabba Cartel, to name a few.
Stunning Instagram presence
Pandey had the time of her life as she was vacationing in Europe. Yes, sharing some pics clad in a strappy green bikini, she wrote, "I miss who I get to be in an Italian summer. Free, silly, sun-bathed, just existing in my body, completely enjoying the privilege of being a woman, and getting to do all this with a friend who matches my freak. I miss that.
Backless affair!
The actress posted some gorgeous pictures flaunting her toned back, leaving fans in awe.
Sultry affair
Fans were quick to react to these stunning pictures. One wrote, ""Mamma mia.!" Another wrote, “6th and 8th very very dengerous.” Another fans wrote, “Soo hot.”
Fun and how!
She also posted some cute pictures with her friends, and this will make you go for a stunning vacay with your BFF.
On the work front
Shalini Pandey was most recently seen in the comedy-fantasy film Rahu Ketu, which released in theatres on January 16, 2026. She will also be seen in Dabba Cartel season 2.
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