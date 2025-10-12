Image Credit : @detached_98/ X @Vktkv/X

Bangaarada Manushya (1972), directed by Siddalingaiah and produced by R. Lakshman and V Somashekar, is based on TK Rama Rao’s novel and features Dr. Rajkumar, Bharathi Vishnuvardhan, Vajramuni, Kalpana, and Ashwath, with music by GK Venkatesh.

The film tells the inspiring story of Rajeeva, who returns from the city to his ancestral village after his brother’s death, chooses to stay back, and transforms barren land into a prosperous farm through determination and hard work. His journey motivates the villagers to value agriculture, self-reliance, and the dignity of labor, delivering a timeless message of rural development and simplicity.