After opening to modest numbers on Friday, Bandar has struggled to build significant momentum during its first weekend. According to early trade estimates, the film added approximately Rs 0.33 crore net on Saturday, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 0.83 crore.

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The legal crime drama opened with Rs 0.50 crore on Day 1 and was expected to benefit from positive word-of-mouth. However, current trends indicate that audience turnout remains limited across major circuits. Final Day 2 figures may improve slightly once evening and night show collections are fully accounted for.