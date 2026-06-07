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Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Bobby Deol, Anurag Kashyap Movie Nears Rs. 1 Crore Amid Tough Competition
Bandar Box Office Collection Day 2: Despite strong festival acclaim, Bobby Deol’s Bandar has witnessed a subdued start at the box office. The Anurag Kashyap directorial faces challenge of converting critical praise into ticket sales
Bandar's Box Office Momentum Remains Weak on Day 2
After opening to modest numbers on Friday, Bandar has struggled to build significant momentum during its first weekend. According to early trade estimates, the film added approximately Rs 0.33 crore net on Saturday, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 0.83 crore.
ALSO READ: Bandar Box Office Collection Day 1: Bobby Deol Starrer Starts Slow Despite Industry Support
The legal crime drama opened with Rs 0.50 crore on Day 1 and was expected to benefit from positive word-of-mouth. However, current trends indicate that audience turnout remains limited across major circuits. Final Day 2 figures may improve slightly once evening and night show collections are fully accounted for.
Competition and Limited Reach Affect Theatre Performance
One of the major challenges facing Bandar is the intense competition from larger commercial releases currently dominating screens. With family entertainer Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai attracting a wider audience base, Bandar has found it difficult to secure strong occupancy levels.
The film is running with a relatively restricted show count compared to mainstream releases, which has further impacted its earning potential. While niche, content-driven films often depend on gradual audience growth, the opening weekend remains crucial for establishing a sustainable theatrical run.
A Dark, Real-Life Inspired Story Wins Critical Attention
Directed by Anurag Kashyap, Bandar—internationally known as Monkey in a Cage—earned considerable recognition after premiering at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2025. The film follows Samar, a once-popular television actor whose life is thrown into turmoil after a serious criminal accusation.
Led by an intense performance from Bobby Deol, the film explores themes of justice, media scrutiny, institutional power and public perception. The supporting cast includes Sanya Malhotra, Saba Azad, Sapna Pabbi, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Indrajith Sukumaran and Riddhi Sen. Despite receiving an Adults Only certification from the censor board, the film was released without any visual cuts, adding to the discussion surrounding its bold storytelling.
Day-Wise Box Office Collection
Day 1: Rs 0.50 crore net
Day 2 (Live): Rs 0.33 crore net
Total: Rs 0.83 crore net
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