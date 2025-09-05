- Home
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff to Sanjay Dutt; Check Educational qualifications of star cast
The action thriller Baaghi 4 has hit theaters, starring Tiger Shroff, Sanjay Dutt, and Sonam Bajwa in lead roles. Let's delve into the educational qualifications of this star-studded cast
16
Image Credit : Instagram
Sanjay Dutt
Sanjay Dutt plays the villain in Baaghi 4. He completed his schooling at Lawrence School, Sanawar. He didn't attend college, going straight into Bollywood.
26
Image Credit : Instagram
Tiger Shroff
Tiger Shroff finished school at the American School of Bombay. He attended Amity University but dropped out to work on his 2014 debut film, Heropanti.
36
Image Credit : Instagram
Harnaaz Sandhu
Harnaaz Sandhu completed her schooling at Shivalik Public School, Chandigarh, and graduated from the Government College for Girls, Chandigarh. She also holds a Master's in Public Administration.
46
Image Credit : Instagram
Shreyas Talpade
Shreyas Talpade studied at Shri Ram Welfare Society High School, Mumbai, and graduated from Mithibai College, Mumbai.
56
Image Credit : Instagram
Sonam Bajwa
Sonam Bajwa plays a key role in Baaghi 4. After finishing school, she graduated from Delhi University before starting her acting career.
66
Image Credit : Instagram
Saurabh Sachdeva
Saurabh Sachdeva studied at Model Senior Secondary School, Delhi, and then trained in acting at Barry John Acting Studio. He later worked as an acting coach.
